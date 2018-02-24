Ford gets his man as Stonehouse joins the Puritans

Banbury United boss Mike Ford has made a couple of additions to his squad.

Paul Stonehouse has signed for the Puritans from Vanarama National League South side Hungerford Town.

The 30-year-old left back made over 150 first team appearances for Forest Green Rovers, as well as having loan spells with Yate Town and Cinderford Town and a couple of loan stints with Gloucester City. He moved to fellow Conference National side Mansfield Town in 2010 before joining another Conference National side Bath City 12 months later.

In 2012 he joined Oxford City, where Ford was manager but, after a couple of loan spells with Slough Town, he joined them permanently in 2016. He made 49 first team appearances for the Rebels as they reached last season’s Evo-Stik Southern League premier division play-offs before moving to Hungerford Town.

And goalkeeper Martin Herdman has joined the club on a month’s loan from Queens Park Rangers.

The 20-year-old keeper came through the junior sides at QPR and progressed to earn a professional contract. He played for the under-23 side this season and has also had a loan spell with Staines Town.

Both players are eligible for today’s game against Kings Langley at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.