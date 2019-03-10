Ford full of praise for Puritans despite defeat at leaders

Despite seeing his side lose 3-0 at Evo-Stik League South leaders Kettering Town, Banbury United boss Mike Ford was full of praise for his players.

The Puritans had to play for most of the premier division central clash at Kettering with only ten men after Edmund Hottor got a straight red card on his return to his former club. First half goals from top scorer Rhys Hoenes, Gary Stohrer and Brett Solkhon wrapped up the points before the break.

If we lacked anything, we lacked leadership on the pitch and some of my senior players need to take more responsibility Puritans Boss Mike Ford

Ford told Puritans Radio: “Even though we lost 3-0 I thought we played well. Up until the sending-off I thought we were brilliant, passed the ball well but gifting them the first goal was the turning point.

“We’ve just got to stop giving away ridiculous goals but I can’t fault my players. Credit to the opposition, they were clinical, but until the first goal we were miles better. But we didn’t manage the game well enough between their first and second goals and got punished for individual errors again.

“It was always going to be difficult with only ten men in the second half, we kept working hard but I felt sorry for our attacking players.

“If we lacked anything, we lacked leadership on the pitch and some of my senior players need to take more responsibility. But most of my players are young and their still learning so I’m not going to fault them.”