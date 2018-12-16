Ford full of praise for Puritans after huge victory

Banbury United boss Mike Ford was full of praise for his players after they thumped Kettering Town 4-1 in Saturday’s Evo-Stik League South clash.

The Puritans blew the Poppies away with an outstanding display in testing conditions in Saturday’s premier division central clash at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

That was probably our best performance since I’ve been here Puritans boss Mike Ford

Charlie Wise gave United the interval lead but Dan Holman equalised from the penalty spot after the restart. Ravi Shamsi put United back in front when his corner ended up in the back of the net.

Greg Kaziboni increased United’s lead before Shamsi bagged his second goal and there was no way back for the Poppies.

Ford said: “In past games against Kettering, we’ve set the team up with an element of caution but this time I told the players to go out and do what they do best. They had licence to go out there and score goals, and I think they appreciated that.

“We managed to get across the line in good fashion and it’s a nice feeling.

“The draw against Stourbridge gave the players belief, it was a game we thought we could get something from and even when they equalised our response was outstanding. That was probably our best performance since I’ve been here.

“Attacking wise, you go through spells when you can’t score but now we’ve scored seven in three games. We had excellent chances even before we scored from a set-piece.

“To beat a side like Kettering you have to play well. They had plenty of possession in the first half but we had the better chances.

“Manny Agboola made a fantastic save in the first half and that has probably won us the game. Once we went in front again we felt we could catch them on the break if we played the right pass and we did

“We got the second goal at just the right time, however it came. Kettering may have thought they were just getting back in it but that goal knocked the stuffing out of them.

“Ricky Johnson and Charlie Wise were outstanding for us against a top forward line. You need your leader on the pitch in these games and that’s why Ricky came back in.”