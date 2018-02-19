Ford full of praise following point at leaders

Banbury United boss Mike Ford was full of praise for his players following Saturday’s point at Evo-Stick Southern League leaders King’s Lynn Town.

The Puritans had to settle for a premier division point in the 1-1 draw. Jack Self gave United the second half lead only for Tony Hilliard to grab a stoppage-time equaliser.

Ford told Puritans Radio: “We would have taken that result before the game, the disappointment comes from conceding so late. But it’s a good point and another step forwards in the development of the team, they were excellent.

“As a performance, we didn’t get up the pitch enough in the first half. We lacked any quality even though the pitch was a difficult to surface to play good football on.

“I got Leam Howards on in the second half, went 4-4-2 and we posed more of a threat. We wanted to make sure we were still in the game by the hour mark, which we did, and then got our goal.

“My fear once King’s Lynn equalised was that they might get a second goal, so I’m pleased with the point. The late equaliser shouldn’t detract from what was a fantastic performance.”