Ford delighted to see the hard work rewarded

Besides being quicker with the ball, Banbury United boss Mike Ford wants his players to win it back more quickly so he was delighted when that paid off against Leiston.

Greg Kaziboni won possession and released Ricky Johnson who did the rest on Saturday as United made it back-to-back home wins in the Evo-Stik League South.

Ford said: “We worked on getting the ball back quickly in training, we didn’t think they were doing it well enough. It’s something we’ve been trying to instil in the players and that we’ve worked hard on, so it was pleasing to see the goal come from that on Saturday.

“When something you’ve been working on in training comes off it gives the players more belief. If it’s unsuccessful it’s difficult for the players to buy into it, so it’s much easier if you have some success.”

Looking back on Saturday’s success, Ford knew his side should have won more comfortable and added: “We should have made the game safe, Ricky [Johnson] missed a good chance and should have headed another across to Steve Diggin, and Jack Self was just inches away from converting at the far post. So my only complaint is that we’ve got to take those chances in tight games.”