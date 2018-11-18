Ford delighted to see Puritans make their point

Banbury United manager Mike Ford was delighted to see his side end a three-match losing sequence in Evo-Stik League South.

The Puritans came from behind to draw 1-1 at Coalville Town in Saturday’s premier division central clash. Both goals came late in the second half after United were reduced to ten men following the dismissal of Edmund Hottor for two yellow cards on his debut.

Joe Doyle-Charles gave Coalville the lead but Ricky Johnson, who was pushed up front in the closing stages, rescued a point in the final minute.

Ford told Puritans Radio: “It was a very tough game against courageous opponents who looked to get players forward whenever they could. After we had Edmund [Hotter] sent off and they went ahead we were trying to formulate something on the bench.

“We didn’t want to put Ricky Johnson up front too soon because that would have left us vulnerable at the back. But we scored a fantastic goal, it was thoroughly deserved and we got ourselves a point.

“We played with a lot of spirit and we had a player sent off for two tackles which hasn’t happened very often, that showed that we had a competitive edge to us. Eddie Odhiambo, at 33, was outstanding in the centre of midfield, he sat in there and got others around him going.

“Edmund [Hotter] gave us a bit of bite in midfield. The first caution was a joke, the second one was probably a yellow, it was a silly challenge.

“Down to ten men and goal behind, the players could have felt sorry for themselves again, as they have done in other games, but they didn’t.

“It’s a really good point, digging out one with ten men should give the players a lot of confidence. It was a collective effort, the players on the pitch had to believe they could get back into the game, there were a lot of good, honest performances out there.

“We dug in and played some good stuff at times. Now we need to take that performance into Tuesday’s game with Rushden & Diamonds.”