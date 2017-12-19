Ford cannot hide his frustration following defeat

Banbury United boss Mike Ford could not hide his frustration after seeing his side’s efforts go unrewarded against Weymouth.

The Puritans failed to make it three wins on the spin in the Evo-Stik Southern League.

United lost 2-1 against third-placed Weymouth but they did more than enough to have got something from the premier division game.

Harry Baker gave the Terras the perfect start in Saturday’s clash at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium. Tom Winters equalised but Baker grabbed his second goal after the restart and that proved to be the winner.

Ford said: “We’re conceding the first goal in too many games this season, then we have to chase the game.

“We dominated the game after the opening 20 minutes but during that period we couldn’t get ahead and, in Weymouth’s best spell later on, they went 2-1 up. We have to make sure we take our opportunities when they come around and not give away goals when we’re attack.

“The winner has come from a break when we’ve got players pushing forward and was the result of some poor decision making. That has cost us dearly, we should have got a point at least, if not all three.”