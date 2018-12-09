Ford can see signs of progress as Puritans make their point

Manager Mike Ford saw his side score three goals in an Evo-Stik League South game for the first time since September to keep Banbury United’s unbeaten run intact.

But that still wasn’t enough to earn all three points at high-flying Needham Market.

Steve Diggin bagged a brace and Greg Kaziboni also scored as the Puritans drew 3-3 at Needham Market in Saturday’s clash. That stretched United’s unbeaten premier division central run to five games.

Diggin twice cancelled out goals form Joe Marsden and Adam Millls in the first half. Greg Kaziboni put United ahead in the second half but Reece Dobson earned the hosts a late point.

Ford told Puritans Radio: “That’s five games unbeaten, four draws and a win, so we’re proving hard to beat. They’re a good side on the edge of the play-offs and look a clever team.

“We scored three goals and looked more threatening, we got penned back a bit in the second half but Manny Agboola hasn’t had to make a single save. Yet we’ve still conceded three goals from three shots, so we’ve had to score three just to get a point.

“It’s a bit frustrating not to see it out even though we got a point, we’ve got to be more ruthless at both ends. But there are plenty of positives, we played some great football and showed some resilience, after twice going behind.”