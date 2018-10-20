Ford brings in Agboola as cover for injured Harding

Banbury United manager Mike Ford has acted quickly to get cover for Jack Harding.

Goalkeeper Manny Agboola has joined the club on a youth loan from Oxford United. Jack Harding injured his wrist during Tuesday’s Evo-Stik South League defeat at Barwell, so Ford has brought in the 20 year-old Agboola on-loan until January.

Agboola joined Oxford from the Reading academy 2015 and was rewarded with a professional contract in 2017. He has had loan spells with North Leigh, Hampton & Richmond Borough and Leatherhead, and spent two months earlier this season on-loan at Staines Town.

With all the paperwork now completed, Agboola is eligible to play against Royston Town in today’s (Saturday) premier division central clash at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.