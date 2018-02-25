Ford blames lack of composure on two dropped points

Banbury United boss Mike Ford blamed a lack of composure on two dropped Evo-Stik Southern League points against Kings Langley.

Jorrell Johnson’s stoppage-time equaliser denied United all three premier division points in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with against Kings Langley at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium. Elliot Sandy gave United the second half lead from the penalty spot but Johnson headed home the late equaliser.

We lost all the composure we had shown in the previous two games and that, ultimately, has cost us Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford said: “Once again when we took the lead we couldn’t cope with it, we panicked. We lost all the composure we had shown in the previous two games and that, ultimately, has cost us.

“In the first half we looked really edgy, it may have been because we were in a totally different position that what we had been in the previous two games at Slough and King’s Lynn. We were not expected to get much so we could play with freedom, against Kings Langley the boot was on the other foot.

“We showed a lot of resolve, it was a gritty performance, even though it was not easy on the eye. I didn’t see them having many chances, the game got a bit stretched and the result didn’t really surprise because that has been us all season.

“But it has come so late in the game when we’ve got three central defenders in the box and we can’t win a header. We can’t keep dropping off and trying to defend the space behind when there is none to defend, that was poor judgement on our part.”