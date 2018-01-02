Ford and Hawtin make their commitment to the Puritans

Banbury United manager Mike Ford has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2018/19 season.

Chairman Phil Lines said: “The Board of Banbury United are delighted that Mike has agreed to a further year’s extension on his contract. He has done an excellent job over the course of the last two and a half years and the members of the Board are fully in agreement that he is the person to take us forward as our manager into next season.

I had no hesitation in signing the contract extension and I am looking forward to continuing the work that we have started here at Banbury United Puritans boss Mike Ford

“We have a lot to look forward to and I am convinced that we are in very good hands.”

Ford was equally pleased to have his contract extended, adding: “I would like to thank the Board for giving me this opportunity. The club is already in a good position but wants to move forward and I am delighted that the Board want me to be a part of that process.

“I had no hesitation in signing the contract extension and I am looking forward to continuing the work that we have started here at Banbury United.”

And Charlie Hawtin has also signed a contract with the club through to the end of season 2018/19.

The 19-year-old full back signed for United in the summer after he had been released by Oxford United on completion of his scholarship at the end of last season. He had previously had work experience spells with Burnham, Wantage Town and Aylesbury FC while at Oxford.

Hawtin has made 31 appearances for the Puritans so far this season, scoring two goals both of which came in the same game against Tiverton Town in a Buildbase FA Trophy replay at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium in October.