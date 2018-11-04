Ford admits he will have to make some big decisions

Banbury United boss Mike Ford admits it is reaching a point where he will have to make some big decisions about his players.

Following Saturday’s third straight Evo-Stik League South defeat at Redditch United, Ford told Puritans Radio: “I will always defend my players but at some point my judgement is going to be questioned. Do I have to find players who are better than what we’ve got, who are not technically better but mentally stronger?

“They’re a talented group but that alone doesn’t win you games of football. You have to be able to overcome adversity and disappointment like not getting a penalty late in the first half at Redditch.

“Players have to roll their sleeves up and scrap for everything, especially away from home. If you do that you will win more games than you lose.

“I’m the manager and the one who picks the team but am I stretching my loyalty to this group of players? The problem is trying to get players in who are better than what we’ve got.

“We’re at a point now where there may be some panic and people feel that we’ve got to change it. But we haven’t and we had the chance in midweek to bring a player in but decided against it.

“It’s not about systems and formations, it’s about our mentality as a group, are we tough enough? We’ve got to stand up and be counted.”