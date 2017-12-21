Football for a fiver will be part of club’s festive push

There will be something not seen on Boxing Day for five years at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium on Tuesday – a football match!

Banbury United will entertain Dunstable Town in their first home Boxing Day fixture since 2012 in the Evo-Stik Southern League.

We made a good side like Weymouth look very ordinary but got nothing from the game Puritans boss Mike Ford

And it is such a special occasion that the club has decided to promote the day as a ‘Festive Football for a Fiver’ promotion. The club is reducing admission to just £5 for adults and concessions with under-16s getting in for free.

The aim is get a decent crowd in for the premier division fixture on what is traditionally a derby day.

But boss Mike Ford will want to make sure his side do not repeat the errors which cost them dearly in the last home game. Weymouth came out 2-1 winners on Saturday, taking advantage of some gift-wrapped chances.

Ford said: “I’ve repeated it too many times this season, we’ve played well against Slough and Kettering. We made a good side like Weymouth look very ordinary but got nothing from the game.

“There were lots of positive performances from several players and if we play like that in the future we will win a lot more games. But every mistake we make at both ends is being punished.”