Fleetwood denies United three points

Stuart Fleetwood denied Banbury United all three Evo-Stik Southern League points at Redditch United.

The Puritans came from behind to lead 2-1 in Tuesday’s premier division clash with goals from Ricky Johnson and Tom Bradbury but the prolific Fleetwood popped up to snatch a stoppage-time equaliser. United were so close to being the first team to take all three points at Redditch this season and they deserved more than their solitary point.

United went behind in the ninth minute when a quick break ended with Adam Page shooting from the edge of the area across Jack Harding into the far bottom corner of the net. Redditch had much the better of the next period but hardly troubled Harding.

United went close when Conor McDonagh released Johnson on the edge of the box and the United skipper turned sharply but his shot went just over the bar.

United improved in the latter stages of the first half, McDonagh’s shot from a tight angle was saved by Ethan Ross and a Luke Carnell header from a corner was hacked away by a defender.

Straight after the restart Redditch went close to doubling their advantage when Ashley Sammons shot just wide from just outside the box.

Lewis Wright’s attempted to lob failed to clear Harding and United equalised in the 49th minute when Elliot Sandy laid the ball out to Charlie Hawtin and his cross was headed home by Johnson on the edge of the six-yard box at the far post.

United proceeded to have much the better of the game and it was no surprise when they took the lead in the 72nd minute when Sandy’s free-kick was headed home at the far post by Bradbury.

Redditch pushed forward in search of an equaliser, Fleetwood should have done better from a good position but he made amends in the second minute of stoppage-time when he dived to head home Page’s cross.