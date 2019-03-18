Five-star performance from Saints

Brackley Town Saints bounced back to winning ways in the UHLSport Hellenic League.

Saints were absolutely clinical in front of goal as they ran out 5-1 winners against Ascot United in Saturday’s premier division clash.

Saints burst into life when Harry Brock exchanged passes with Charlie Kille and pulled the ball back to James Hammond whose shot was tipped round the post by Sam Gray.

But Saints took the lead when a flowing move from back to front involving Dan Middleton, Jordan Godfrey and George Ball ended with Ryan Knight calmly slotting past Gray.

Ascot went close when Geoff Kibaki was denied by Ali Worby before Saints doubled their advantage when Godfrey released Kille down the left and his cross found Knight whose volley was too powerful for Gray to keep out.

Straight after the restart Hammond and Godfrey exchanged passes to set Knight free in the box where he was taken down by a late challenge. Knight jumped up and coolly slotted home the ensuing spot-kick.

Knight then turned provider when he played in a tantalising low cross which Gray could only parry out to the onrushing Ball who gleefully stroked the ball into the empty net.

Ascot had Chris Ellis sent off for a second caution following another late tackle on Ball. Within a minute Saints extended their lead when Ball again showed the defence a clean pair of heels and squared for Kille to slot home number five.

Ascot had a good final few minutes where they hit the post and Kibaki forced a good save from Worby. They got a consolation goal when Worby came to punch a cross but missed and James Richardson headed into an empty net.

Saints are back in action on Tuesday with a trip to Wantage Town.