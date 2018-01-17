FA Trophy: Williams and Armson put Saints through in replay

Brackley Town made the long trip north worthwhile as they booked their place in the third round of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

A goal in each half from top scorer Aaron Williams, recalled to the starting line-up, and Jimmy Armson secured a 2-0 victory in Tuesday’s second round replay at Barrow in atrocious conditions of Cumbrian snow and hailstones and high winds blowing in off the Irish Sea.

After enjoying the better of Saturday’s stalemate with National League Barrow, Kevin Wilkin’s side travelled to Holker Street for a midweek replay and came out on top to earn a third round tie against Sutton United who are currently third in National League.

Good work from Danny Lewis and a header off the line from Connor Franklin kept the scores level before Williams ran on to Alex Gudger’s long ball, beating defender Moussa Diarra and finding the corner of the net beyond keeper Joel Dixon in the 41st minute.

Saints went close twice at the start of the second half before Armson tapped in the crucial second goal after Glenn Walker’s shot came back off the post in the 63rd minute to all but finish the game as a contest.

Lewis saved well from Jordan White who got his shot away but, in truth Saints’ lead was rarely threatened, and over the two games the better side deservedly won out. Saints will now host Sutton United, last season’s FA Cup giant-killers, t the start of next month.