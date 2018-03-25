FA Trophy: Wilkin will be a proud man at Wembley

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin said it will be a proud day when he leads his side out at Wembley for the Buildbase FA Trophy final.

Saints beat Wealdstone 3-0 on aggregate after second half goals from Shane Byrne and top scorer Aaron Williams sunk the Stones in Saturday’s semi-final second-leg at Grosvenor Vale.

It will be my second time there and I will be a very proud manager but more than that it’s an opportunity for others at this club to experience Wembley Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Saints will meet Vanarama National League side Bromley in the final in May after they came through against Gateshead.

Wilkin took Wrexham to the final only to lose out against North Ferriby United but is looking forward to taking a second club back there.

Wilkin said: “It will be my second time there and I will be a very proud manager but more than that it’s an opportunity for others at this club to experience Wembley. It’s the first time the club has been this far in a big competition and it will be a special day for the players and their families.

“It will be a massive day to look forward to but it’s been tough getting there. Whatever happens on the day, it will be a memorable one for everyone connected with the club.

“It’s important we recognise that we’ll be up against a very good team in the final. Bromley are a division above us, they are a fine side and have got some very good players in their ranks.

“But this goes on the back burner now because we’ve got some very important league games coming up, starting with Boston United on Tuesday.”