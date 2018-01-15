FA Trophy: Wilkin remains upbeat despite facing long trip

Despite now facing a long trip to Barrow for Tuesday’s Buildbase FA Trophy replay, Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin remained upbeat.

The sides will meet again at Holker Street following Saturday’s second round stalemate at St James Park.

We played exceptionally well and rightly deserved at least the draw but it was disappointing not to win it Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

It was a game of few chances but an absorbing encounter. Saints’ best two chances fell to Andy Brown, both from Glenn Walker crosses, but he was unable to convert while Barrow rarely threatened.

Wilkion said: “We played exceptionally well and rightly deserved at least the draw but it was disappointing not to win it. We had to work hard to create chances and they defended well, Barrow have terrific away form and it was a good contest.

“Our defence was outstanding, as a unit they have been strong throughout the season and stayed strong and organised. They barely worked Danny Lewis and I’m sure that they will be more pleased with the outcome than us.

“It’s a long way for a midweek trip and it is less than ideal, the league is our priority so hopefully it will not have an impact on that. We will have to be strong and disciplined on Tuesday if we are to get anything.”