FA Trophy: Wilkin proud of Saints as they reach last eight again

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin was glowing with pride after seeing his side make it into the last eight of the Buildbase FA Trophy for the third season running.

Saints beat Vanarama National League outfit Chesterfield 2-0 in Saturday’s third round tie at The Proact. Second half goals from top scorer Lee Ndlovu with his 16th of the campaign and Jimmy Armson earned Saints their place in Monday’s quarter-final draw.

Wilkin said: “We’ve come and down a great job. The result is the most important thing of course but the fitness levels and technical quality were good and the way we went about our work was pleasing. It was a thoroughly deserved win.

“We stayed organised and resilient at the back and broke with pace and purpose. I am delighted for Lee [Ndlovu] who had an outstanding game up front, he was the fulcrum for our best play. We had some big players missing so it is especially pleasing to see that togetherness and desire to win.

“To come to a fantastic stadium like this and a big club like Chesterfield and to play in the manner we have speaks volumes for the players and the attitude they show week-in, week-out.”