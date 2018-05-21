FA Trophy: Wilkin need not have worried about his players

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin is waking up this morning after a long season - and a long night - as manager of the 2018 Buildbase FA Trophy winners.

Saints beat Bromley in a dramatic penalty shoot-out in Sunday’s final at Wembley where Wilkin’s side showed their true character by bouncing back from last week’s play-off final setback. The final ended 1-1 after extra-time but And Brown netted the winning spot-kick for Saints.

We’ve got some real characters in our dressing room and that was what got us through on Sunday Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Wilkin admitted he was concerned that his players might not have been able to do themselves justice in the final but he need not have worried. Saints produced a performance worthy of winning any final, on penalties or otherwise.

Wilkin said: “Last week’s defeat at Harrogate Town presented us with a real challenge and my biggest worry was that we wouldn’t be able to give a fair account of ourselves in the final.

“It was tough on Harrogate’s 3G surface but their were big moments and decisions that didn’t go our way in that game. My worry was that we looked mentally tired and that we would come to Wembley, having played 60-plus games, while Bromley were able to rest players leading up to the final.

“But we’ve got some real characters in our dressing room and that was what got us through on Sunday. We got on the ball and shifted it quickly in the second half, we were braver on it and had more quality.

“You need a bit of luck at that late stage to send the game into extra-time but my players have proved they never want to throw the towel in.”