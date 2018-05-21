FA Trophy: Wilkin is vindicated following final victory

Vindicated - that’s how Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin feels after seeing his side lift the Buildbase FA Trophy.

Saints beat Bromley in Sunday’s penalty shoot-out at Wembley where Wilkin suffered a similar outcome three years ago.

Hopefully this victory has gone some way to proving that I can bring a side to Wembley and be successful Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

His Wrexham side lost on penalties to under-dogs North Ferriby United in 2015 and that cost him his job at the Welsh club. But it all came right for Wilkin on his return to Wembley with his new club.

Wilkin said: “Three seasons ago I was on the wrong end of a penalty shoot-out and that cost me my job at Wrexham. I got criticised for one substitution but not enough credit was given to North Ferriby United that day.

“I couldn’t make the changes any quicker than I was trying to do at Wrexham. That was tough period in my life, I’m not going to lie about that, and I took a year out from the game afterwards.

“But the Brackley people have backed me all the way so I’m delighted they can share in a day like this. Hopefully this victory has gone some way to proving that I can bring a side to Wembley and be successful.

“Nothing gives me more satisfaction than seeing the officials, supporters and people of Brackley enjoying a day like this. For a small market town in Northamptonshire to win the FA Trophy is very special.

“We said we wanted the supporters to enjoy their day but the only way they really could do that was for us to win it and we did. The players can be very proud of their efforts this season.”