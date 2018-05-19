FA Trophy: Wilkin is looking for one final push

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin is looking for one final push from his players to crown what has been an outstanding campaign.

And it will come at Wembley in Sunday’s Buildbase FA Trophy final against Bromley.

Saints go into Sunday’s final as the under-dogs but they have already knocked out some fancied clubs on their way to the final, including Vanarama National League outfit Sutton United and National League North champions Salford City.

Wilkin said: “It has been a remarkable season so far but we have not won anything yet.

“It’s taken ten games to get to the final with some close encounters as you would expect and some gruelling games. But these players are robust enough to deal with it.

“I have always said you need a bit of luck in football and my Wrexham side got that in reaching the final. That’s not the case with this team, the players have won well and on merit and got through in some really challenging conditions.

“Beating Sutton United made everyone sit up and take note. I think that was a moment when everyone started to believe.

“It was really tough against Stockport County but we took our chances and squeezed through. If there was a moment of good fortune perhaps it came in the semi-final draw when we were paired with Wealdstone, avoiding the two National League sides.

“It’s good for the game that a team outside the top tier has reached the final.”