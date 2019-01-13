FA Trophy: Wilkin happy to see holders ease into next round

Barckley Town boss Kevin Wilkin was delighted to see his side take another step to Wembley following their Buildbase FA Trophy success at improving Hereford.

The holders moved into the third round with Saturday’s comprehensive 3-1 win at Edgar Street with a penalty from Shane Byrne plus goals from Lee Ndlovu and Shaun Jeffers while the Bulls grabbed a late consolation goal through Josh Gowling.

It’s five games unbeaten now and hopefully some momentum building for us in the league as well as the cup Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Wilkin said: “I am very pleased with the win and to be in the draw for the next round. The strikers worked really hard and I am delighted that they both got goals because that’s what we need from them, that’s why they are in the team.

“We restricted Hereford to long range efforts and one or two tested Danny [Lewis] but he was equal to them. When we created opportunities we took them.

“We won the game but in the changing room afterwards the lads were still not happy, there was an inquest going on because they want to do better. Scoring three goals away from home is not enough, they want to keep that clean sheet.

“That’s pleasing to see and it’s the spirit we want. It’s five games unbeaten now and hopefully some momentum building for us in the league as well as the cup.”