FA Trophy: Wilkin happy to gain a slim advantage

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin was happy to gain the advantage, no matter how slim, to take to Wealdstone for next weekend’s Buildbase FA Trophy semi-final second-leg.

Alex Gudger struck the late winner as Wilkin’s side beat Wealdstone 1-0 in tough conditions at St James Park.

Wilkin said: “There were not may opportunities for either side but we got the goal, it was a great first touch by Alex [Gudger] and a great finish.

“The conditions didn’t help, the elements were difficult to cope with and had a bearing on the game.

“Obviously, we would have liked a bigger advantage but when you take everything into account, the pitch and the conditions which made it difficult for us to move the ball well, I thought we coped well with the test.

“We knew it was going to be a much tougher game than last season, they’re a more experienced side this time. Wealdstone set out to do what they wanted to do, they used up a lot of time in the first half but there wasn’t a lot we could do about it.

“We stuck to our task, bringing on Matt Lowe made a difference. He got into good areas and carried the ball well.

“He’s done that numerous times for us this season and is probably unfortunate not to have starting berth. But he’s terrific when he comes off the bench for us and that made that bit of difference at a crucial time for us on Saturday.”