FA Trophy: Wilkin delighted to get through

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin will be keen to see who his side pull out in the last eight of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

Saints beat Sutton United 3-1 in Saturday’s third round thanks to goals from Lee Ndlovu, Aaron Williams with his 23rd of the campaign and Jimmy Armson before Tommy Wright grabbed a late consolation.

We’ve worked hard and deserved the win Saints manager Kevin Wilkin

The National League North side are deservedly through to the quarter-final stage following Saturday’ success against the high-riding National League highfliers.

Wilkin said: “Sutton are a strong side and we had to play very well. They started well and asked questions of us so it was important to get our noses in front.

“For the neutral it was a very competitive game with good players on show. We’ve worked hard and deserved the win.”

Sutton manager Paul Doswell said: “Full credit to Brackley who are a good side and deserved the win. It was the right decision to play the game even though pitch was very heavy and we have zero complaints about getting the game on.

“The first goal was important and it was a soft goal for us, the penalty was soft as well but it was a penalty. Good luck to Brackley in the next round, we would have loved to get through, as it is we focus now on our league games.”