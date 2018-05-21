FA Trophy: Wilkin delighted for spot-kick hero Brown

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin heaped praise on penalty shoot-out hero Andy Brown after he wrote himself into the club’s history books.

Brown came off the bench to net the vital spot-kick for Saints in Sunday’s Buildbase FA Trophy final against Bromley at Wembley. Brown’s full-time job means he has had to juggle his time between work and St James Park but Wilkin was delighted to see a player who has been so important to him in recent years, get his moment of glory.

Andy kept his composure when it mattered, he’s a cool customer and he proved that on Sunday with his penalty Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Wilkin said: “I’m delighted for Andy Brown, it was debatable whether he started or Lee Ndlovu. Andy kept his composure when it mattered, he’s a cool customer and he proved that on Sunday with his penalty.

“He’s a deputy headmaster at a school which requires a lot of his time so we’ve had to manage how often he can train with us.

“He was the star man for me at Nuneaton when we got promoted with some important goals. He’s had a fantastic non-league career and that was no less than he deserved on Sunday.”