FA Trophy: Saints see off Sutton to make last eight

For the second season running, Brackley Town are through to the last eight of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

Saints beat Sutton United 3-1 in Saturday’s third round thanks to goals Lee Ndlovu, top scorer Aaron Williams with his 23rd of the season and Jimmy Armson.

A splendid cup tie played on a difficult surface saw National League North Saints deservedly through to the quarter-final stage against high-riding National League highfliers.

Harry Beautyman and Terrel Thomas both went close in the early minutes and Louis John’s shot needed a good save from Danny Lewis.

Having weathered a testing opening period, Saints grew into the tie and went ahead in the 29th minute when Ndlovu prodded the ball home after a scramble from Shane Byrne’s corner.

The lead was doubled when Armson was bundled over allowing Williams to score from the penalty spot in the 40th minute.

Just before the hour mark Armson added a third goal. Sent through on goal by Adam Walker, Armson coolly drew keeper Owen Evans before slotting the ball inside the post.

Substitute Tom Bolarinwa brought a fine save from keeper Danny Lewis who otherwise was rarely tested as Saints defenders repelled Sutton’s attacks again and again on the edge of the penalty area blocking shots and denying the visitors a clear sight on goal.

Tommy Wright got a late consolation for Sutton but there was no way back as Saints continued to enjoy the better of things with runs by Armson and Ellis Myles both threatening further late goals. Saints‘ all-round team performance, fine defending and clinical finishing deservedly won the day to put Kevin Wilkin’s side in the FA Trophy quarter-finals for the second successive season.