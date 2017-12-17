FA Trophy: Saints earn a replay following stalemate

Brackley Town are still in the hat for the next round of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

But Saints face a replay against Braintree Town following Saturday’s stalemate in the first round tie.

This is a difficult place to come and they are going well in the league Saints manager Kevin Wilkin

When the two sides met in the Emirates FA Cup back in September, the game produced five goals but neither side could quite conjure a goal in Saturday’s first round tie. Joint top in Vanarama National League South, Braintree took on second-placed Saints in a game that was short on goal chances but keenly contested.

An even first half saw Phil Roberts spurn The Iron’s best chance firing into the side-netting when well placed before Saints twice went close. Ellis Myles cut in and hit a 25-yard effort on to the bar and on the half-hour mark Braintree conceded possession allowing Jimmy Armson to advance to find Aaron Williams who shot was just wide.

Saints enjoyed the better of the second period with Myles a constant threat. One forging run set up Alex Gudger who shot over under challenge.

On the left, Connor Franklin’s cross just evaded Williams bearing down on goal and in added time Saints had a strong penalty claim waved away as substitute Jamie Lucas went over.

So it’s back to St James Park on Tuesday night where Kevin Wilkin’s boys will try and get through at the second attempt.

“This is a difficult place to come and they are going well in the league,” said boss Wilkin.

“Overall we looked the more likely to score. The squad is stretched at the moment with some big players missing for us and now a further injury concern with Gaz Dean but we will look at our options and be ready for Tuesday’s replay.”