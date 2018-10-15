FA Trophy: Puritans face a trip to Swindon Supermarine

Banbury United will be on the road in the Buildbase FA Trophy.

The Puritans have been drawn away to Swindon Supermarine in the first qualifying round. The tie will take place at the end of the month.

Puritans boss Mike Ford said: “There are no surprises which can sometimes be a good thing, they will know all about us and we will be aware of them. It’s a good set-up there and a good playing surface.”

United are back in Evo-Stik League South action on Tuesday when they travel to Barwell. The Puritans picked up a premier division central point at Biggleswade Town in Saturday’s stalemate and Ford will be looking for his players to show more on the ball at Barwell.

Ford added: “It was a dour affair at Biggleswade. We’re all a bit frustrated - players and staff - that we’ve gone there, not played anywhere near what we can, got a point but could have got all three had we played how I know we can.

“My players have been working really hard in the last two games but we just need to get back to playing a bit of football. The conditions were difficult but you have to have a bit more intent in those situations and it’s up to me to get that from the players.

“I want my players to enjoy having the ball at their feet, that’s the best part of the game. I’m sure we will produce a much better performance at Barwell on Tuesday, I want to see us sparkle again.”

Harry Whitehead will be added to the squad and could well replace Lee Henderson in central defence if he hasn’t recovered from the injury sustained at Biggleswade. Jack Self is still injured so Darius Browne could also come into the reckoning.