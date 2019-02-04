FA Trophy: Holders Saints will face Orient in last eight

Brackley Town will face high-flying Leyton Orient in the last eight of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

The holders booked their place in today’s (Monday) quarter-final draw following an impressive 2-0 success at Vanarama National League outfit Chesterfield.

Both goals came in the second half of Saturday’s third round tie through top scorer Lee Ndlovu with his 16th of the campaign and Jimmy Armson. John Sheridan’s side never really threatened Saints who kept another clean sheet and could have won by a bigger margin on the day.

Only four of Saturday’s scheduled eight ties went ahead because of the weather conditions and a replay will be required between Carshalton Athletic and Barnet, who also have an Emirates FA Cup replay at Brentford tonight. But Saints are safely through to the last eight for the third time running and can now look forward to taking on Orient later this month.

It will mean a return to the county for Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh, the former Northampton Town manager.

It’s a great draw for Saints and boss Kevin Wilkin said: “Orient are the favourites but to be drawn at home means it’s a tie to look forward to. I had a feeling we’d get Stockport County away, we usually seem to get them in one competition every season.

“I recall scoring for Grantham against Orient in the FA Cup a long time ago. It should be a great day for our club.”