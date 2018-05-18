FA Trophy: Graham knows what it will be like this time

Luke Graham is the only Brackley Town player to have sampled a Wembley final, he was on the losing York City side against Oxford United in the Conference 2010 play-off final.

The defender will be in the squad for Sunday’s Buildbase FA Trophy final against Bromley and knows what to expect second time around.

Graham said: “Even though it was 2010, I can still feel the atmosphere of playing at Wembley like it was yesterday.

“The hallowed turf just soaks you up and absorbs you on the day. It takes a lot out of you, the build-up, the warm-up and the noise.

“Losing at Wembley is the best and worst experience I have ever had.”