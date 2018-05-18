FA Trophy: Dean will be a proud captain at Wembley

Brackley Town captain Gareth Dean said it will be a proud moment when he leads his side out at Wembley.

Dean will lead his players out on to the pitch for Sunday’s Buldbase FA Trophy final against Bromley, hoping he can inspire them to victory.

I cannot wait for the day, to lead a team out at Wembley is something I never imagined I would get to do Brackley Town skipper Gareth Dean

Dean said: “The journey to the final of the FA Trophy has been long, difficult, emotional and draining but it is all worth it when you see the prize at the end.

“Last year we were cruelly knocked out in the quarter-final at York, after we felt we were the better team and deserved to win the match. That hurt has driven this group on to want to go further in the competition.

“This is a potential once in a life-time opportunity to play in an international stadium which has seen some of the world’s best football players cross over the white lines.

“I cannot wait for the day, to lead a team out at Wembley is something I never imagined I would get to do. My message to the fans will be to enjoy the day, make lots of noise and together let’s go and make history for this small Northamptonshire town.”