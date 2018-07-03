FA decision: Board’s reaction to appeal being rejected

The Board at Banbury United has given its reaction to the club’s appeal being rejected by the FA.

As expected, the FA rejected United’s appeal not to be moved into the Central Division of the Southern League.

Having heard the club’s case on Monday, the FA rejected their appeal to remain in the South Division. The FA were never going to reverse their decision after five clubs were affected by Shaw Lane’s decision to pull out of the Northern Premier League.

The club statement read: ‘The Board of directors is disappointed by the outcome of yesterday’s FA appeal hearing relating to the lateral movement of the club’s league allocation.

‘Our appeal was not motivated by being placed in the Southern League Premier Central Division but the timing of the decision. The FA Appeal Panel judged that the original decision of the FA Leagues Management Committee (LMC) was reasonable.

‘We had argued, as did the other affected clubs, Hednesford and Fleet, that the decision was not reasonable given the late notification of the change.

‘This has seriously impacted our planning for the 2018-19 season and meant that we were not being treated equably compared to other unaffected teams. We gave detailed information relating to this.

‘We argued that the impact of the demise of Shaw Lane could have been managed in other ways, including within the Northern Premier Division and its feeder leagues. The confirmation of league line-ups comes far later than the relevant league AGMs, something which the FA strive to achieve.

‘We also showed that there was a lack of clarity relating to the regulations which govern the lateral movement of clubs and that the FA LMC had not actually applied one of the regulations. In terms of governance it is difficult to understand how decisions can be made when the relevant regulations are not actually followed.’