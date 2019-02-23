Diggin returns to Corby as United look to extend winning home form

Steve Diggin has decided to rejoin Corby Town following a seven-day approach for the Banbury United striker.

The former Brackley Town marksman looked to be one of Mike Ford’s top summer signings given his impressive strike rate over the years but it hasn’t worked out as well as both parties would have hoped. Diggin’s career at United was interrupted by injuries at the start of the season and it wasn’t until the victory over AFC Rushden & Diamonds in November that he got off the mark.

Diggin, who has been a popular member of Ford’s squad and a favourite with supporters, has been in and out of the side since then and decided on a move back to Northamptonshire.

Besides Diggin, United will also be without Matt Taylor for Saturday’s Evo-Stik League South clash with St Ives Town at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium. But United have won both the previous visits by the Cambridgeshire side over the past two seasons.

United drew at St Ives in November when they came back from 2-0 down with goals from Giorgio Rasulo and Ricky Johnson to share the spoils. United have won their last five home games in premier division central and Ford will be looking to extend that run today.