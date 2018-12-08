Diggin delivers as Puritans extend unbeaten run

Manager Mike Ford asked his front players to deliver and they did just that to keep Banbury United’s unbeaten run intact.

Steve Diggin bagged a brace and Greg Kaziboni also scored as the Puritans drew 3-3 at Needham Market in Saturday’s Evo-Stik League South clash. That stretched United’s unbeaten premier division central run to five games.

The Puritans twice trailed in the first half at Needham Market but Diggin put them back on level terms before the break. Kaziboni put United ahead in the second half but Reece Dobson earned the hosts a late point.

Joe Marsden gave Market the early lead with a long range strike but United equalised when Matt Taylor’s cross was turned in by Diggin from close range. Adam Mills restored his side’s lead but United got back on level terms when Diggin volleyed home Kaziboni’s cross.

After the restart substitute Ravi Shamsi set up Kaziboni to put United ahead for the first time in the game but Dobson took advantage of some hesitancy in the visitors’ defence to equalise.