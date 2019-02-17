Deeks makes Puritans pay as poor run on road goes on

Banbury United’s poor Evo-Stik League South run on the road goes on after they came home empty-handed from Saturday’s long trip to lowly Lowestoft Town.

Connor Deeks hit the only goal of Saturday’s premier division central clash from the penalty spot and United were left to rue a strong first half display that yielded pressure and chances but no end product.

United started with a 3-5-2 formation and took the game to their opponents with Edmund Hottor and Giorgio Rasulo controlling midfield. An early corner saw Charlie Wise fail to make a connection from close range, Ricky Johnson’s follow up was bundled wide and Harry Whitehead headed over from the ensuing corner.

Steve Diggin had a good chance from just inside the area but didn’t make a clean contact and Elvis Putnins was able to make a comfortable save.

Against the run of play Lowestoft took the lead in the 17th minute. A long ball was chased by Jack Reed and Whitehead into the area. The pair came together, Reed went flying and Deeks sent Jack Harding the wrong way from the ensuing spot-kick.

United responded well with Ravi Shamsi at the heart of most of their attacking opportunities. Shamsi hit the bar with a cross-cum shot, scuffed a shot when well placed before cutting in from the left and seeing his effort well saved by Putnins.

United’s best chance of the game came when a corner fell to Diggin but his close range effort was cleared off the line and Whitehead fired over the bar with his follow up.

At the other end, Harding did well to push a Tommy Hughes shot wide of the post after he pounced on weak clearance inside the box. Harding was also called into action to make a headed clearance outside of his area.

The second half saw Lowestoft nullify United’s midfield dominance and chances were few and far between. Lowestoft defended corners and crosses well and United could not fashion the openings they did in the first period.

Greg Kaziboni’s introduction didn’t create the spark needed and Lowestoft comfortably saw the game out to move away from the bottom three. But United have now taken just five points from their last 13 away game.