Decisions leave Ford frustrated despite picking up a point

To say Banbury United boss Mike Ford was less than impressed with referee Stephen Bates during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at St Ives Town is an under-statement.

The Puritans boss saw his side fight back from going 2-0 down early on to pick up another Evo Stik League South point. Danny Kelly and Jack Newman gave St Ives the early lead in Saturday’s premier division central clash before Giorgio Rasulo reduced the arrears. After the restart, Newman picked up his second caution to leave St Ives down to ten men and Ricky Johnson hit a late equaliser for United.

Ford told Puritans Radio: “For their first goal, the assistant flagged for a free-kick to us but the referee, who was 40 yards away, waved play on. We switched off and didn’t play to the whistle and they scored.

“The referee came over and had a long conversation with the assistant but still gave the goal. The assistant told me during the half that the referee hadn’t seen the incident but the referee told me at halftime it was the assistant who made a terrible decision, if it was why did he have a long conversation with him?

“He booked Ravi Shamsi for diving when it was a 100 per cent penalty. Ben Baker is slightly nudged in the box, no penalty but he doesn’t get booked.

“We don’t go out to rile referees or upset them and we had to make sure we didn’t get disappointed over it.

“He asked me to go into his office for a chat after the game but what would be the point, we wouldn’t agree on anything.”