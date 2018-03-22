Deadline day means Ford will have to move fast

It’s deadline day and Banbury United boss Mike Ford will be trying to extend Martin Herdman’s loan spell at the club.

The Queens Park Rangers keeper’s initial spell is up on Saturday but Ford would like to keep him until the end of the season, especially with Jack Harding still not 100 per cent fit.

But Herdman also picked up an injury last week and would have been ruled out of Saturday’s postponed game at Royston Town. Herdman or Harding will face St Ives Town on Saturday and Ford said: “Martin picked up an elbow injury training at Queens Park Rangers and wouldn’t have been able to play for us so Harding would have had to have come in even though he wasn’t full fit.

“I’ve asked Martin to come and train on Thursday if he has recovered, if he hasn’t Jack will have to play. Jack will still not be 100 per cent fit so if he does play I just hope he doesn’t have too much to do!”