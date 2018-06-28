D-Day looms as Puritans await their fate with FA

Banbury United will finally find out on Monday which division they will be playing in next season.

The FA will discuss the club’s appeal after they were moved into the Southern League Central Division. But, with four other clubs also being moved, it seems unlikely the appeal will succeed.

To get Steve Diggin who, at 30 is still in his prime, is a massive coup for this football club Puritans boss Mike Ford

Manager Mike Ford has been left in limbo by the FA’s delay in hearing the appeal so will be keen to know the outcome as soon as possible so he can continue his planning.

Meanwhile, Ford says the signing of prolific striker Steve Diggin is a feather in the cap for the Puritans. Diggin joins United from Brackley Town where he was a firm fans’ favourite and is likely to soon win over the Town End.

Ford said: “To get Steve Diggin who, at 30 is still in his prime, is a massive coup for this football club. All the pieces fell into place for us and him and it’s great for the club to get a player like Steve to come here.

“Steve has always been a threat when he’s played against my teams and I’m sure he will be the same here.”

Also leaving St James Park is Alex Gudger, who has signed for Solihull Moors, while Connor Hall comes in. The 25-year-old defender spent the last two seasons at Biggleswade Town.