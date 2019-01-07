Convey is spot-on to earn leaders three late points

A solitary goal from Callum Convey was enough to snatch all three points for Easington Sports in Saturday’s UHLSport Hellenic League top-of-the-table clash.

The Division One West leaders won 1-0 at Thornbury Town thanks to Convey’s late penalty.

Sports started the game well and dominated the first half-hour but there were few chances for either side. Thornbury were very organised and both teams defended the edge of their boxes giving the strikers very little opportunity to have a sight of goal.

Sports’ main threat came down the left and Joe Eyre twice beat his man to thread two delightful balls low across the box which Convey and Mike Spaull failed to make contact with for tap-ins. Thornbury finished the half the stronger side and Craig Lancastle was played through with just Joe White to beat but he dragged his shot wide.

The second half brought some tactical changes from manager Ben Milner who switched Convey and Craig Robinson to provide the visitors with a physical presence and aerial threat in attack. Defences remained on top and it was the most solid Sports had looked all season across the pitch.

George Coombes and Henry Rose came on to provide one final push to get the important goal to win it and both players saw shots well saved by the keeper. The stalemate was finally broken in the 82nd minute after a hand ball in the box and Convey stepped up to finish well from the ensuing spot-kick.