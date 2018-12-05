Convey hits the only goal as Sports get past Park

A solitary goal from Callum Convey was enough to send Easington Sports through to the second round of the Bluefin Sports Challenge Cup.

The UHLSport Hellenic League Division One West promotion chasers saw off Division Two West neighbours Adderbury Park 1-0 at Addison Road. Convey struck just after the restart from a free-kick to sink Park who had Mitchell Clynes dismissed in the second half.

But Ardley United crashed out, going down 3-0 against Longlevens.

The visitors won it with goals from James Campbell, Isaac Johns and Jonty Welch.

Sports return to league action this weekend when they entertain basement boys New College Swindon looking for another comfortable three points while Park travel to Chesterton in the OFA Intermediate Cup.

Premier division leaders Brackley Town Saints entertain Bishops Cleeve following a blank weekend after their game at Wantage Town was postponed while Ardley take on Abingdon United.