Convey hits late winner to get Sports back on track

Ben Milner will be looking for Easington Sports to make it back-to-back wins on Saturday.

Sports entertain Thornbury Town looking to maintain their UHLSport Hellenic League title push following Monday’s victory at Kidlington Development.

Sports still trail Division One West leaders Cheltenham Saracens on goal difference but have a game in hand.

A late goal from Callum Convey was enough for Sports to secure all three points at Kidlington as they bounced back from Saturday’s disappointing 1-0 defeat against Malmesbury Victoria at Addison Road.

On a poor playing surface at Kidlington, both teams struggled to settle in the opening half and there were few chances. Sports controlled the midfield but could not find the final pass as the ball often ran through to the keeper.

Joe White had to be alert to save at his near post just before halftime but the home side never threatened due to excellent defensive work.

Sports started the second half the better of the two sides and, barring the odd counter attack, the game was played in the Kidlington half with Joe Coleman and Convey dictating play and stretching the defence.

George Coombes replaced the injured Andrew Stidder and his hold up brought others into the game. Josh Rose and Mike Spaull were a constant threat down the right and, as the half wore on, the pressure built.

But the final ball into the box was poor despite excellent build-up play which led to few clear chances. The deadlock was broken in the 78th minute when some neat short passing saw Coombes cut the ball back inside for Convey to run on to and beat the keeper at his near post.

Sports had to defend well late on from a brief spell of pressure as Kidlington tried to force the equaliser with long balls into veteran striker Jimmy Deabill. But the defence held out for the remainder of the game and Sports picked up three crucial points.