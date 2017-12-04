Convey bags brace as Sports cruise into next round

Darren Beckett saw Easington Sports cruise into the next round of the Oxon Senior Cup and then announced it was his last game in charge.

Assistant Matt Giles will take charge of Tuesday’s UHLSport Hellenic League clash with Headington Amateurs at Addison Road. Family commitments were behind Beckett’s decision to step down after guiding Sports to seven straight wins in all competitions.

Beckett’s final game produced a 4-0 victory in Saturday’s third round tie at Chalgrove Cavaliers where leading scorer Callum Convey bagged two more goals.

Sports got off to the perfect start when the keeper spilled a cross from Mike Spaull and Convey tapped into an empty net. Sports soon doubled their advantage when the impressive George Coombes rounded off a neat move.

Sports put the tie beyond doubt just before halftime when Charlie Hill headed home a Convey free-kick. Convey grabbed his second goal shortly after the restart and, despite the Oxon Senior League side’s late pressure, Sports were never seriously troubled although it took a good save from Adam Rimmer to keep out a free-kick.