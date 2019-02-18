Convey and Coombes on the mark to keep Sports in race

Easington Sports are keeping up the pressure on UHLSport Hellenic League leaders Cheltenham Saracens.

Ben Milner’s side got back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at lowly Tytherington Rocks in Saturday’s Division One West clash.

The home side have been far more competitive in recent weeks and were hard to break down in a scrappy game. A goal in either half from Callum Convey and substitute George Coombes secured three more points for Sports.

The visitors found it hard to get into the game for the second game running against a Tytherington outfit who were compact and well organised across the back line. In a game of few chances, Convey got the all important breakthrough goal on the half-hour mark when the midfielder followed up his own shot to knock the rebound past the keeper.

The pattern of play in the second half was similar to the first as the Rocks were competitive and pressed well to ensure Sports had no real rhythm to their play. They had two good chances to score but Adam Rimmer made a good save and then saw the Tytherington striker drag his shot past the post after being played through.

Substitutes Andrew Stidder and Coombes began to stretch the home defence, using their pace well. Coombes had a good chance to score but miss-kicked and then moments later showed better composure to slot past keeper Zac Berriman after being played through.

Sports had two late chances in the game to extend the lead but Joe Eyre and Craig Robinson both shot over the bar from inside the box.

Brackley Town Saints are slipping down the premier division table.

The long-time leaders are down to fifth following Saturday’s 4-0 thumping at Bishops Cleeve.

And Adderbury Park’s promotion hopes suffered a setback when Division Two West leaders Moreton Rangers ran out 5-1 winners on Saturday.