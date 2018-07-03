Carnell quits Puritans following FA decision

Banbury United boss Mike Ford is on the look-out for another central defender after Luke Carnell decided not to stay with the club.

Purnell’s decision today (Tuesday) is based on United’s move into the Central Division of the Southern League and, once the FA had rejected the club’s appeal on Monday, he made his mind up.

Ford said: “We lost Elliot Sandy when we were originally placed in the South Division and when we got put in the Midland Division we lost Felipe Barcelos. That was really disappointing and now Luke Carnell has informed me he won’t be signing because of the travelling.

“Luke may have made that decision in May if we had been put in the Midland Division then but I would have had two months to find a replacement. Now, we’re two days away from starting pre-season training and I’ve lost a central defender.

“It’s very disappointing and frustrating, there has been a lot of uncertainty recently. When you come back for pre-season, as a manager you like to have the major nucleus of your squad in place, leaving a couple of places open.

“But I’ve lost a striker and now a central defender through no fault of mine or the club’s. It’s a problem I could have done without but it’s obviously issue I have to resolve.”