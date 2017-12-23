Carnell pops up to earn Puritans a point at Biggleswade

Luke Carnell’s late equaliser earned Banbury United a point in Saturday’s Evo-Stik Southern League clash at Biggleswade Town.

The Puritans drew 1-1 in Saturday’s premier division fixture where Niall Clayton replaced Jack Harding in goal.

Ricky Johnson missed a first half penalty and Robbie Parker put Biggleswade ahead after the restart only for Carnell to head home to earn a late point.

Clayton was signed in midweek on a work experience spell from Oxford United and manager Mike Ford took the opportunity to rest Harding who has been carrying an injury in recent weeks.

Elliot Sandy partnered Leam Howards up front. But Jack Finch, Tom Bradbury and Nuno Felix were all out injured so Graham Bryan, also signed in midweek on work experience from Oxford, was on the bench.

United had the better of the opening stages and Sam Humphreys fired just wide from 20 yards. Morgan Penfold was put through but Clayton did well, coming out to narrow the angle before making a good save.

That was the start of a good spell for the home side and a fierce shot by Greg Kaziboni was well held by Clayton.

The rest of the half developed into an even, competitive affair but United should have taken the lead just past the half-hour mark when Sandy was tripped in the area but Johnson’s fierce spot-kick was saved by Sam Donkin.

Biggleswade started the second half well and broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute when a low cross was slotted home from close range by Parker.

United worked hard but struggled to create opportunities. However, with two minutes to go a free-kick ten yards from Tom Winters found Carnell who rose to head into the top corner of the net.