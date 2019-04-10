Bumphrey on target to knock Sports out in last four tie

Easington Sports were knocked out of the UHLSport Hellenic League Division One West Subsidiary Cup on Tuesday.

A solitary first half goal from Shane Bumphrey was enough to see Malmesbury Victoria through in the semi-final at Addison Road.

There were few chances in the opening period with George Combes being denied by Ant Brown while Adam Rimmer thwarted Jack Ellis at the other end. But Malmesbury broke the deadlock when Jamie Packer’s shot was parried by Rimmer but Bumphrey was quickest to react and netted from the close range.

Coleman shot over following a neat move and Combes was again denied by Brown before the break.

After the restart, Sports had the better of it but failed to make the most of their openings. The best chance came when Joe Coleman pulled the ball back for Sean Snelling but he blazed over the bar from a good position.