Bradley’s late winner ends Saints long unbeaten run

Brackley Town’s run of eight wins and two draws came to an end at Kidderminster Harriers who moved into fourth place in Vanarama National League North.

Harriers came from behind to beat Saints 2-1 in Monday’s clash at Aggborough where all the goals came late in the second half with Dan Bradley bagging the winner.

Neither side found their rhythm in a fragmented first half. Bradley’s 25 yard thunderbolt shook the frame of Danny Lewis’ goal in the closest either side came to a first half goal.

Harriers started the second period strongly and threatened to take the lead, first through right back Lee Vaughan’s fierce drive that brought an athletic save from Lewis to tip over, before Bradley cut inside onto his right foot forcing an outstanding one-handed save from the Saints keeper.

Harriers maintained the early second half pressure as Elton Ngwatala shot just wide before Declan Weeks struck a free-kick only inches wide of Lewis’ right-hand post. On the hour mark, Kevin Wilkin made a double change to alter the shape of his side with the home side on top, Jimmy Armson and Ellis Myles replacing Jordan Nicholson and Aaron Williams.

With 66 minutes played Armson created Saints’ first goal threat of the second half, wriggling free on the left and crossing low where Lee Ndlovu was unable to get the touch that was needed to put his side ahead.

Suddenly finding some momentum, Shane Byrne’s forward run won an 81st minute corner. From the ensuing goalmouth scramble the ball was initially cleared but not the danger for Harriers. Glenn Walker’s shot was pushed away by Brandon Hall to be collected by Armson who picked out Gaz Dean with a chipped cross to the far post where the skipper headed his side into the lead.

But the lead lasted just two minutes as centre-back Fraser Horsfall hit a 30 yard screamer that swerved through the air to find the net in what was a contender for any goal of the season competition. Byrne hit back firing just over before Kidderminster scored an 87th minute winner through Bradley who swept the ball past Lewis after a fine run up the right by Ryan Croasdale.