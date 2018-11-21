Boss relieved to see striker get off mark

It was not just Steve Diggin who was delighted to get off the mark – so was his boss.

But Banbury United manager Mike Ford knows Diggin’s value to his team, despite not scoring earlier.

I may have let Ravi [Shamsi] go back too early but perhaps his experience elsewhere made him realise how much he enjoys playing here Puritans boss Mike Ford

“It was great for Steve [Diggin] to get off the mark. But take the goal out of his performance and he was still outstanding, and he’s been like that all season,” he said.

“I didn’t think it would take him until November to get off the mark but when he did you could see how much it also meant to his team-mates.

“The rest has done him good, he was struggling with that injury at the start of the season, he looks sharper now. But it’s great when you’ve got some of his quality who is prepared to work as hard as that.”

Ford is also glad to have Ravi Shamsi back for a second loan spell, saying: “I may have let Ravi [Shamsi] go back too early but perhaps his experience elsewhere made him realise how much he enjoys playing here.

“He really enjoys playing up front down the middle instead of out wide where a lot of people think he should be. Defenders are not able to contain him when he runs at them.”