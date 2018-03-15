Boss backs Finch to make an impact despite setbacks

Banbury United boss Mike Ford reckons Jack Finch could get himself back into the full-time game – if he can get enough football under his belt.

The former Coventry City midfielder joined the Puritans earlier in the season following a spell with Kidderminster Harriers after being released by the Sky Blues. Injuries have blighted his career and Saturday’s victory against Farnborough was only his second full 90 minutes for United.

Jack Finch is my type of player, he’s good on the ball Puritans boss Mike Ford

But Ford said: “Jack Finch is my type of player, he’s good on the ball.

“When I was playing full-back at Oxford United, I just used to give the ball to players like Jim Magilton because they were good on it. I knew I would always get it back from them and Jack is similar, you can give him the ball and know he’ll look after it.

“He’s clearly rusty because he’s played so little football this season through injuries. It may take him three or four games to get up and running but that was good for him to play and compete for 90 minutes.

“It’s a confidence booster for Jack, he knows he can play better, but that’s a good start for him.

“Midfield players need to be mobile, they don’t need to be quick, so with the four midfielders I’ve got, the team has plenty of mobility.

“With Jack, it’s a case of getting used to this level. He’s played around 20 games in League One but he’s missed a lot of football recently.

“It’s been hard for Jack to drop down to this level. At Coventry he would have had everything done for him, trained on 3G pitches, sometimes indoors, now he’s got to do everything for himself after he’s finished work.

“But I’m sure Jack still has one eye on getting back into full-time football and I don’t see any reason why he can’t. He’s just got to stay fit and play football matches for me.”

But Jack Harding is still not 100 per cent fit so Martin Herdman will continue to deputise at Royston Town on Saturday. Darren Pond is out with a knee injury and George Nash also misses out with a hamstring strain.